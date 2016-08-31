Longer Labor Day trips planned

Ohioans are planning longer, more expensive trips this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Ohio travel booking data. While the number of Ohioans booking Labor Day weekend trips is flat compared to last year, travelers plan to spend more time and money wrapping up the summer travel season.

The five-day holiday period runs Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5. Ohio travelers will be soaking up every bit of this holiday period, and many plan on taking longer trips. Ohioans’ average Labor Day trip length is 5.3 days, which is up from last year’s average of 4.6 days.

Ohioans are also planning more expensive Labor Day trips. Based on the average spend per booking, travelers are spending roughly 26 percent more in 2016 compared to the 2015 holiday period.

Popular Labor Day Destinations

Road trips remain popular over the holiday weekend, as many Ohioans have booked getaways to in-state destinations such as Hocking Hills, Lake Erie Shores & Islands and Amish Country.

Others are using the extended weekend to take longer trips. The most popular Labor Day weekend out-of-state and international destinations for Ohio travelers include: Orlando, Florida; Alaska; San Francisco, California; Hawaii; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cancun, Mexico; Chicago, Illinois; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Gas Prices

Low gas prices continue to make road trips, and travel in general, more affordable. Nationally, AAA predicts the lowest Labor Day weekend gas price average since 2004. Last year on Labor Day, gas prices averaged $2.40 a gallon nationally and $2.18 a gallon in Ohio.

Information for this story was provided by AAA.

