Lions Club Ox Roast Monday

The first Sunbury Ox-Roast, from the Thursday, October 5, 1944 Edition of The Sunbury News

Sunbury Expects To Entertain Big Crowd Oct. 13:

Merchandise Sale To Finance Shelter House

This community is planning to’ entertain its biggest crowd in years Friday evening, Oct. 13 when the ox roast and white elephant sale is being held on the community playground.

Purchase of an ox weighing 1060 pounds has been made for the big roast. Lawrence Kunkle of Columbus, specialist in ox roasting, will roast the big fellow in a specially made pit on the playground.

The pit will be opened at 6:00 o’clock Friday evening, Oct. 13 and serving will begin as soon as the meat is cut. Those who have attended ox roasts claim you want to see the pit opened and should be there before 6:00 to watch Chef Kunkle prepare the meat.

Roast-ox sandwiches will be sold for 15 cents and a lot of other food will be available.

A big tent is being erected on the grounds that will cover several hundred people. Don’t let rain stop you - there will be plenty of cover, the directors point out.

Merchandise for the white elephant auction is already coming in and is being placed in the former super market building on the north-west corner of Public Square. Forest Day and two other auctioneers will be in charge of the sale starting as soon as supper is over.

Every house and place of business in the Sunbury School District is being called on for something for the auction.

Money derived from this sale is going toward construction of a modern shelter house on the playground and for some athletic equipment for the Sunbury High School football squad.