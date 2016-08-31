Arrow Industries gets variances

Stan Hildreth, representing Arrow Industrial Supply owner Jeff Jordan, was in chambers for a public hearing during last Monday’s meeting of the Village of Sunbury Planning & Zoning Commission. Hildreth said Arrow Industrial was seeking two variances on a final application that was previously approved by members of the commission.

Arrow Industrial Supply plans to build an 11,180-square-foot facility at 660 Kintner Parkway in Sunbury Industrial Park. The company repackages nuts, bolts, and other hardware for resale. Arrow has 13 employees — five of whom work in sales on the road.

During his previous visits to zoning, Hildreth said Arrow Industrial Supply has outgrown its 4,000-square-foot Westerville facility. FedEx and UPS type trucks mostly do pick-up and delivery, Hildreth said; it’s a clean business, not much traffic, no walk-in business.

The front one-third of the building would be office space with 9-foot-high ceilings; the back two-thirds used for warehousing and shipping would have 15-foot-high ceilings.

The Arrow Industrial Supply zoning final application was approved in May, but Hildreth was back at zoning seeking two variances from the application as approved. He asked for no curbing on the parking area and driveway as required by code; and painted steel siding on part of the exterior.

Hildreth said the code restrictions requiring curbing and natural material on visible areas were not in place when Arrow Industrial began the application process, and no other buildings in Sunbury Industrial Park adhere to those code requirements.

“That industrial subdivision was built in 1998, and there’s nothing else in that area that has any thing close to natural material on the front of the building,” Hildreth said. “The last building built in there was in 2007.”

Hildreth also said curbing would impact the flow of water, channeling it down the driveway and causing the older storm sewer system to overflow.

Consulting Engineer Wes Hall said the Arrow building was designed before the code changes, but not approved until after the code changes were approved and in place.

“In their location you have a general industrial park,” Hall said. “Those zoning changes were put in place for industrial areas closer to the core of the village. For a building and site like that in the industrial park, I recommend you grant the variance.”

Following the close of the public hearing, zoning commission member Joe St. John said all of the buildings on Kintner Parkway in the industrial park have metal siding on the front. He said a building in that area with natural siding would be a step up, but also stand out.

Both variance requests were approved.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

