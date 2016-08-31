ODOT offers road easement

Michele Benko, representing the Ohio Department of Transportation, was in chambers during last Monday evening’s Village of Sunbury Planning & Zoning Commission meeting for an informal discussion – and possibly the gift of some roadway, free of charge and fully-paved.

The caveat is, the road is not much of a road, .018 acres worth, and really doesn’t lead anywhere except to the ODOT Berkshire Post facility at 3 Bs & K Road on the south side of State Route 37 west of the Interstate-71 interchange.

Benko said ODOT would like to extend Four Winds Drive (the access Drive leading to the Cracker Barrel Restaurant, and White Castle, and Panera) enough south into land recently annexed by the Village of Sunbury to allow ODOT to install an access drive from its facility to Four Winds and the Four Winds/37 traffic signal.

“Snowplows are having trouble turning left on 36/37 from 3Bs & K,” Benko said. “We would build the road, we have the easement, it’s a standard highway easement, and you would own it.”

Sunbury Village Solicitor David Brehm said there should be some understanding about the use of the ODOT access road off of Four Winds Drive and use of the curb cut on 36/37 if ODOT ever vacates its facility at that location.

“The purposes of this would be a glorified driveway for your property, which is what it would be,” Brehm said.

Sunbury Consulting Engineer Wes Hall agreed with Brehm that the existing curb cut on 36/37 should be limited to right-in/right-out movements if ODOT vacates the property.

Commission members agreed to accept the ODOT offer of the small section of roadway, pending the final legal and engineering approval by both parties.

