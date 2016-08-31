Sunbury Pointe championed again

Sunbury Pointe Apartments, a 146-unit complex that Champion Real Estate Services plans to build on 12.8 acres at the intersection of South Miller Drive and Fairland Avenue (across the street from General Rosecrans Elementary School), received a preliminary plan approval in August of 2015.

Following last year’s approval, Champion Chief Investment Officer Dan Hunter said construction would begin last fall — then Champion fell off the radar.

Aaron Underhill, an attorney representing Champion Real Estate Services, was in chambers during last Monday evening’s (Aug. 22) Village of Sunbury Planning & Zoning Commission meeting with an updated Sunbury Pointe plan that, because of significant changes, required re-approval.

“Champion was coming in way over budget because of material costs and sewer tap fees,” Underhill explained. “The plan has been reconfigured. Town homes have been reduced by 50 percent, and garden units increased 50 percent. We haven’t changed the exterior architecture, and the buffering has not changed.”

Underhill said the number of three-bedroom units had been reduced: the old plan had 18 buildings, the new plan has 14 buildings.

There will be 34 two-bedroom town homes, 16 three-bedroom town homes, and 96 apartment units for a gross density of 11.77 units per acre.

“The new plan has two retention ponds instead of one pond, and an increase in detached garages,” Underhill said. “We’ve tried to make any changes to the interior of the site. It’s the same quality of product, the same look of product.”

Sunbury Consulting Engineer Wes Hall (of CT Consultants) said parking meets code — 300 spaces are required, 324 are provided – but he would prefer to see added on-street parking.

“This is just an illustrative plan,” Hall said. “We’re not considering it a final landscape or final site design.”

Commission members approved the amendment to the original Sunbury Pointe preliminary plan, contingent on final legal and engineering review.

Because of the significant changes to the older approved plan, the new plan will have a public hearing and three readings at Sunbury Village Council before an up or down vote.

Underhill said if the plan is approve by village council, Champion would prefer to break ground this year, possibly in November, and build the project all at once rather than in two phases as originally planned, and start renting units in April.

A drawing of the proposed Sunbury Pointe apartment complex. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SunburyPointe.New_.jpg A drawing of the proposed Sunbury Pointe apartment complex.

Planning & Zoning

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

