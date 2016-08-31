Fallen Heroes Ceremony 9/10

The 11th Annual Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony and Gold Star Family Reception honoring all Ohio service members killed in the War on Terror and the Gold Star families left behind will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial was established in 2005 on East Cherry Street in Sunbury through the efforts of veterans, Gold Star families, and other patriotic Ohioans who wanted to create a lasting tribute to those killed in the War on Terror.

The Ohio House of Representatives recognized Fallen Heroes as a statewide memorial to Ohio’s fallen in 2005.

Each of the Ohio service members killed in the line of duty since the War on Terror began is honored with the placement of a large marble marker bearing his or her name, rank, and date of death.

The Memorial also includes a chapel, a Courtyard of Honor, and various military sculptures and flags.

Each year, the OFHM holds a private luncheon at Sunbury United Methodist Church for Gold Star family members, who then walk en masse across the street to the Memorial site.

There, with the public, elected officials, and members of the military in attendance, a public ceremony honors the fallen — culminating in the reading of each service member’s name aloud.

The rain or shine public ceremony begins at 4 p.m. and lasts about two hours.

For additional information visit the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial website at < ohiofallenheroes.org >.

The most moving part of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony is when each name of a man or woman killed in action is called out, a service member answers: “Not present, Sir” and a bell is rung. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_OFHM-9-12-15-1930.a.jpg The most moving part of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony is when each name of a man or woman killed in action is called out, a service member answers: “Not present, Sir” and a bell is rung. Following each year’s Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony, Gold Star families have the opportunity to visit the memorial site and spend time at the markers memorializing their loved ones. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_OFHM-9-12-15-1870.a.jpg Following each year’s Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial ceremony, Gold Star families have the opportunity to visit the memorial site and spend time at the markers memorializing their loved ones.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.