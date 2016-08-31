Sizzle packed at night

Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds started off hot, so hot that afternoon attendance was down from last year; but following a brief thunderstorm temperatures cooled off and by early evening the Vernon Street Outdoor Beer Garden was packed shoulder to shoulder.

Of note this year was an appearance a surprise appearance by the Village People. Not the New York City Greenwich Village Village People. Even working at scale, the Big Walnut Civic Association probably couldn’t afford the real deal.

But the local version was as real as you could get, performing onstage before a crowd of hundreds.

Sunbury’s Village People were Sunbury Fiscal Officer Kathy “Biker” Belcher, Sunbury Village Council member Tim “Big Chief” Gose, Sunbury Zoning Inspector Rhonda “Cowgirl” Mourne, Sunbury Village Administrator Alan “Sarge” Rothermel, Sunbury Maintenance Department Supervisor Brad “Hard Hat” Gerwig, and out front was Sunbury Police Chief Pat “Taser” Bennett.

Big Walnut High School 2005 graduate Ryan Morris (a.k.a. Ryan Notes), was home from New York City, where he’s pursuing a career in country music. Also on stage during Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds was 17th Floor, Nashville Crush, Reaganomics, Disco Inferno, Funky Waters, and local talent Tamela Knight and Brittany Hatfield.

There was a thin crowd at Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds during the heat of the afternoon, but after a thunderstorm temperatures dropped and by dark the South Vernon Outdoor Street Beer Garden was shoulder to shoulder from Cherry Street to Granville Street. Sunbury's own version of the Village People made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

