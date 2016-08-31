Denny’s gets makeover

The Denny’s at 7735 State Route 37 celebrated its recent remodeling with an all-day Grand Celebration on Aug. 30.

“Denny’s has undergone an extensive top-to-bottom interior renovation, complete with a hint of Sunbury flavor,” the company stated in a press release. “The recently reopened diner will feature an exclusive Sunbury mural, in addition to updated booths, chairs and tables. Modern wall accents, hardwood floor tiles, a fresh coat of paint and landscaping ensure guests will enjoy an all-new Denny’s from every angle.”

“(The) reopening is not only an exciting day for the residents of Sunbury, but for all of us at Denny’s, as well,” said Jack Thompson, franchisee. “We’ve been a key part of this community for many years, and we couldn’t think of a better way to thank our friends and neighbors for their continued support than with a Grand Celebration.”

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the Sunbury Denny’s will continue to serve meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night.

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating over 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Curaçao, El Salvador, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The exterior of the Denny’s at the Flying J in Berkshire Township. The company said they have remodeled the interior with a “Sunbury flavor.” http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSCF8748.jpg The exterior of the Denny’s at the Flying J in Berkshire Township. The company said they have remodeled the interior with a “Sunbury flavor.”

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Denny’s.

Information for this story was provided by Denny’s.