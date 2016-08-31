ODOT PROJECTS

Ongoing work in Delaware County

Note: State Route 3 at Plumb Road is now open.

State Route 750 – (NEW) S.R. 750 will be reduced to one lane of two-way traffic between S.R. 315 and U.S. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

U.S. Route 23 – U.S. 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between State Route 315 and Hawthorn Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for traffic signal installation. Completion: September 1.

State Route 750 and Sawmill Parkway – Beginning nightly at 7 p.m., the contractor will be paving the final surface course for all lanes of S.R. 750 between the Zoo and Sawmill Parkway. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained, but drivers should expect delays.

SR 750 is reduced to one lane in each direction for construction. SR 750 is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane between Sawmill Parkway and the Columbus Zoo.

Northbound Sawmill Parkway is reduced to one lane north of SR 750 for widening. Completion: September 2016.

Final paving will also occur nightly at the S.R. 750 and Sawmill Parkway intersection. The paving work will stop each morning by 6 a.m. Completion: Saturday, September 3.

East Powell Road – By 5 a.m., E. Powell Road will close between Bale Kenyon Road and Worthington Road so crews can construct the new intersection of Powell Road and the Gemini extension. The posted detour is Bale Kenyon Road to Lewis Center Road to Africa Road to Worthington Road or reverse. Completion: September 15.

Please note: Bale Kenyon under Interstate-71 has 13-foot clearance. Trucks are advised to use S. Old State Road to Orange Road to get to Bale Kenyon Road.

U.S. Route 23/Pennsylvania Ave – The exit ramp from U.S. 23 southbound to Sandusky St. will close at 9 a.m. and remain closed until Labor Day. The closure is necessary so crews can construct a new ramp serving the north end of the city. When it re-opens late August, weather permitting, the ramp will accommodate two-way traffic on Sandusky Street to the intersection of U.S. 23. Additionally, U.S. 23 northbound traffic will have a turn lane and traffic signal to access N. Sandusky St. The U.S. 23 northbound entrance ramp will remain open during construction. Completion: Labor Day 2016.

State Route 521 – The S.R. 521 bridge over I-71 is closed for replacement. The detour is S.R. 521 to S.R. 61 to U.S. 36 to S.R. 521. Completion: November 1.

State Route 61 in Delaware County – S.R. 61 between S.R. 521 and Beacom Road is NOW OPEN. It closed several days ago for a culvert replacement.

Thank you for your patience while ODOT takes care of what we have.

Ongoing work in Franklin County (selected projects)

State Route 315 (North Side Mega Fix) — S.R. 315 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Wilson Bridge Road and Hard Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement work. Completion: September 2nd.

State Route 315 (Downtown) – (NEW) S.R. 315 will be reduced to two lanes between 3rd Avenue and Wilson Bridge Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pavement repairs. Completion: September 2nd.

Upcoming work in Morrow County

Township Road 175 – Township Road 175 will be closed at County Road 172 for bridge replacement. The detour route will be posted. Completion: October 15.

Ongoing work in Morrow County

U.S. Route 42 – U.S. 42 is reduced to one lane between the Delaware County Line and Mt. Gilead – Sunbury Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained daily with flaggers. Completion: August 31.

Craven Road (Township Road 82) –Starting at 7 a.m., Craven Road (T.R. 82) will close in both directions between Carpenter Road and Woodbury-Bellville Road for two months for bridge replacement as part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. The detour is Craven Road to the Morrow/Richland County Line (Wirick/Huntsman Road) to Woodbury-Bellville Road to Craven Road or reverse. Completion: September 9.

County Road 15 – C.R. 15 (W. Liberty Mt. Vernon Road) is closed over I-71 for a bridge replacement. The detour is C.R. 15 to S.R. 61 to Watson Road to Berkshire South Drury Road to C.R. 15 or reverse. Completion: September 15.

State Route 288 – S.R. 288 is reduced to one lane of traffic between S.R. 309 and S.R. 97 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for pavement work/resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Completion: September 30.

State Route 97 – S.R. 97 is reduced to one lane of traffic between Crawford County Line and Richland County Line from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for pavement work. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Completion: September 30.

Township Road 152 – T.R. 152 is closed at U.S. 42 for bridge replacement. Completion: October 21.

Watching Paint Dry, No It’s Epoxy

That expression… ‘like watching paint dry’ has taken on new meaning this week on the Interstate 270/US 23 construction project. Except it’s not paint, it’s epoxy that ODOT engineers and inspectors are watching. Epoxy is one of two materials we are currently using a night to mark the ramps, lane lines, turn lanes and stop bars throughout the whole project.

Above: Epoxy is placed on concrete surfaces and thermoplastic is placed on asphalt surfaces.

That means epoxy and the other material, thermoplastic, are being applied to both ramps at Interstate 270 and US 23, along with every city street that connects to US 23. That’s every lane line, turn lane and intersection from Northwoods Boulevard to Wilson Bridge Road, including those small side streets like High Cross. Remember High Cross Boulevard was part of that detour two years ago.

The good news, the epoxy and thermoplastic materials last longer than a traditional roadway, water-based paint. Along with being more durable, epoxy and thermoplastic are also more reflective during the day, at night and during inclement weather such as rain and snow.

The downside if there is one, epoxy is slow drying. And, both the epoxy and thermoplastic must be applied hot to the roadway surface which requires special equipment.

Crews are working every night this week and into the weekend to finish these markings. Weather permitting, we are hoping by Monday morning, August 29, the epoxy and thermoplastic striping is all complete.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

