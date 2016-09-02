Community Open Table Friday

Community Open Table, an outreach of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is held on the first Friday of every month when members of the church and other volunteers host a dinner for anyone who is struggling with poverty that needs a hot, nutritious meal.

The Friday, September 2, COT will be held in the SUMC Fellowship Hall Dining Room. Fellowship and appetizers are at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30. Dinner is typically over at 7 p.m.

The September menu features Home Made Lasagna, California Blend, Garlic Bread, and Apple Crisp.

Church and community volunteers serve the homemade meal and there are always toys and games for children. The meal is free, no reservations are needed, just be there at 5 p.m. and enter the church through the lower level.

“Community Open Table is not only about a free, nutritious dinner; it’s also about bringing people together to break the cycle of loneliness,” said one of the COT organizers, Pam Hammers. “The people that we have brought together month after month are typically there for the friendship and fellowship as much as for the food.”

Hammers said if anyone in the community seeks fellowship over a meal they are welcome to sit at Community Open Table.

For more information about Community Open Table, to volunteer, or to donate fresh food or money to this local outreach effort contact Sunbury United Methodist Church at 740-965-3813.

Sunbury United Methodist Church is located at 100 West Cherry Street in Sunbury, at the northeast quadrant of the State Route 37 and U.S. 3 intersection, across the street from the CVS Pharmacy.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.