SUMC/ARC Blood Drive Sunday

Organizers of the August 12 American Red Cross Blood Drive at Sunbury United Methodist Church had a successful day. Their goal was to collect 41 units of good blood; the donations totaled 49 units.

Don Lettie, one of the SUMC/ARC Blood Drive organizers, said the 49 units of blood collected on August 12 could help save the lives of 147 people, according to the American Red Cross.

“The next blood drive at Sunbury United Methodist Church is this Sunday (September 4) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Lettie said. “Please take time and reserve your time to make a donation.”

To schedule an appointment at the SUMC Blood Drive go to redcrossblood.org, type in Sunbury’s ZIP Code – 43074 – then scroll down to September 4redcross.org/blood . In the Sunbury United Methodist Church box click the red arrow, and schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are always welcome at SUMC/ARC Blood Drives, but wait time might be longer without a scheduled appointment.

Sunbury United Methodist Church is located at 100 West Cherry Street in Sunbury.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.