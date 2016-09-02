Wolves whip Walnut 38-14

The good news was Big Walnut led Worthington Kilbourne 7-3 at the half. The bad news was the Wolves had a monster third quarter on their way to a 38-14 win over the Golden Eagles.

Although it was an away game, there was some swagger to start with — the Eagles cheerleaders had a banner that read, Your School, Your Field, Our Game! — and the players ran through it.

The first quarter was scoreless, with stout defensive plays by Big Walnut’s Kaleb Kocak, Abe Myers, Eli Myers, and an interception by Kobe Swackhammer on Kilbourne quarterback Josh Stewart. In addition, a 36-yard field goal attempt by the Wolves’ George Pearon was no good.

Another Stewart pass was intercepted in the end zone by Eli Myers early in the second quarter. After a couple first downs, Tyler Ronk had to punt. A long reception by Gavin Baker, and a first down rush by Nick Hill got the Wolves into the red zone, where they settled for a 31-yard field goal by Pearon with 5:52 left in the half.

Despite a 25-yard scramble by Ronk, Big Walnut had to punt. However, penalties stymied the Wolves, and on fourth down, they were penalized again before getting a punt off. The result was Big Walnut had the ball first and goal from the five-yard line. On fourth down and with time half about to end, David Hunt dived over a pack of Wolves for the touchdown. Tyler Shuster added the point after, and the Eagles had the lead going into the second half.

Unfortunately, the Wolves ran wild in the third quarter — specifically Michael McQuade, who had touchdown runs of 13-, 10-, and 4-yards in successive drives. Carson Skillman added the extra points, and with 2:10 left in the third, it was Worthington 24-7.

The Wolves weren’t finished, though. Ronk was intercepted on two consecutive drives for pick-sixes, the first a 91-yard return by Noah Reed, the second a 25-yard run by Tyler Davis after the ball had been tipped at the line. It was all Kilbourne, 38-7, with 11:21 to go in the final quarter, and the running clock couldn’t go fast enough for some.

Philip Roberto was the running back for Big Walnut’s final drive, and he ran well, scoring the game’s final touchdown.

Gary Budzak

