Boomerang event at Smith Park Sunday

The 37th Annual Free Throwers Boomerang Tournament returns to Delaware’s Smith Park Sunday.

The longest running boomerang tournament in the nation, the Free Throwers was founded by Delaware native and 3- time World Champion and 12-time US National Champion Chet Snouffer in 1980.

Since then, the event has served as the host for a record 6 US Nationals and was the site for the historic 1984 USA-Australia Test Match.

This year’s event will be held at the Smith Park Soccer Fields on Troy Road. The events kick off at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 7 p.m. Spectator guides and facilitators will be on hand to explain the events and the personalities on the field.

This year’s event will feature new formats in use for the first time ever worldwide. In addition, Novice Throwers, even those who have never thrown a boomerang, will be able to learn from the pros right on the field and compete in two contests with over 50 prizes donated by boomerang manufacturers across the USA.

Spectators and fans alike will be invited to learn, beginning around 11 a.m. with the two contests held immediately after at about noon.

Also in attendance this year will be members of the victorious World Champion Team USA, fresh from their win in Kiel, Germany last month. Leading the pack will be Logan Broadbent, the top USA performer in Germany, finishing first in the prestigious lead-up event, and taking the Silver Medal behind five-time World Champion Manu Schutz of Switzerland.

US team members will be available to sign autographs; boomerangs will be for sale on site as well.

For information contact tournament director Chet Snouffer at 740-363-7552.