Kingston Township news

Steve Volpe, Trustees Chairman for Kingston Township writes, “We had previously been told by Bright Energy (part of the Consolidated Electric Co-op) that they could not expand natural gas service further in our township due to lack of capacity. Apparently that issue has been resolved and natural gas service is being expanded for the third time in Kingston Township. I’ve been told that there are no promises on how far they can get this year, but they have obtained the permits to begin the work.”

The township’s third quarter newsletter goes on to state, “Bright Energy will be extending the main line from Blue Church Road west on State Route 521 to Carter’s Corner Road. From there they will go north of S.R. 521 on Carter’s Corner Road to catch a few houses, but the primary thrust will be south from S.R. 521 all the way to U.S. 36/S.R. 37. There are plans to run east on Wilson Road from Carters Corner Road, but how far will depend on the number of interested home owners on Wilson Road.

The tap fee is $1,498, which is for the tap, up to 100’ of service line toward the house, and the meter. Additional length (over 100’) will be at $5/ft. Two-year interest-free financing (of the tap fee and additional footage) is available through Bright Energy (onetime $125 fee).

Volpe writes, “We switched from propane to natural gas during the second expansion, and we are very happy. This can be very confusing and it is best to get it right from the horse’s mouth. So please contact Bruce Jaynes with Bright Energy at 419-560-0723.”

Information for this story was provided by Kingston Township.

