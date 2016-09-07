Borland sets freshman record

The Big Walnut High School Girls Cross Country Team continues to have a good season. The girls placed fourth out of 18 teams at last Saturday’s Bucyrus Invitational.

Big Walnut freshman Colbi Borland outdistanced 227 other runners to win the invitational. Borland’s 19:46 win is a new Big Walnut Freshman Record and moves her into third on the Big Walnut All-Time List.

The Big Walnut High School Boys XC team place 12th out of 22 teams at Bucyrus. The top Big Walnut Boy, junior Will Hefner, ran an 18:09 for 30th place.

For the season, the Big Walnut Boys XC Team has 15 wins, 20 losses; the Girls XC Team has 23 wins, 7 losses.

