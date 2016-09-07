Pancake Breakfast September 10

Colonel Benson Hough Post 457, American Legion is holding a Veterans Pancake Breakfast at the Post located at 230 Otis Street, Sunbury, this Saturday, September 10.

Serving begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. All veterans will eat for free, others will be asked to make a $5 donation for advance tickets or at the door.

Proceeds from the annual event, after expenses, help fund Buckeye Girls State and Buckeye Boys State attendees and other veteran’s activities supported by Post 457.

See any Post 457 member for Pancake Breakfast tickets or call or Gene Fuller at 740 965-2111.

For additional information about Post 457 activities log on to americanlegionsunbury.com.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

