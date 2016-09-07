Near perfect weather for

For additional information about the Sunbury Lions Club go to SunburyLionsClubofOhio.org.

There’s an old saying that we live in an imperfect world, that nothing is ever one hundred percent perfect, but Monday’s weather during the Sunbury Lions Club 71st Annual Ox Roast was about as perfect as you could get.

Lion Rick Eyman said the village ox-roast pit at JR Smith Park was fired up about 8 p.m. Saturday evening; the last 10-pound sack of beef was put in the pit about 1:30 a.m. By mid-day Monday, Eyman predicted that the 800 pounds of pit-cooked Ox (beef) would sell out well before the event ended.

The day included music by the Big Walnut High Marching Band, the Ohio Harmonica Association, Larry Wilson & God’s Country Band, and Tammi Knight and Friends; vendors filled the square, there were bounce houses for children, and the Myers Inn Museum was open for tours though local history displays.

As always, Big Walnut High School students pitch in and volunteered at the beef pit, slicing room, making sandwiches, serving, and whatever else needed doing to keep hungry customers happy. Visible were FFA members, cheerleaders, Leo Club members, and a host of Big Walnut area Boy Scouts of America.

Eyman said 50 percent of the profits from the Sunbury Lions Club Ox Roast and Community Festival stays in the Big Walnut Local School District community; the other 50 percent will go towards supporting sight/vision programs through Lions Club International.

