During last Thursday evening’s Genoa Township Board of Trustees meeting, trustee Frank Dantonio noted that Genoa Township pedestrians and cyclists need to be more aware of who has the right-of-way when they approach township trail system intersections with roadways.

Dantonio said many pedestrians and cyclists are crossing roads without looking for approaching traffic, and especially for automobiles coming from behind them that are out of their line of sight but have the right-of-way to turn in front of them.

“Something has got to be done,” Dantonio said on Sept. 1. “Regardless of who has the right-of-way, a pedestrian is going to lose.”

Trustee chair Rick Carfagna said his car, making a legal turn, was almost struck by a cyclist.

Dantonio suggested that the township explore some method of stopping cyclists and pedestrians from entering intersections without determining who has the right-of-way.

Bob Mathews, Genoa’s Director of Roads, Bridges, and Grounds, said the sanitary sewer lift station that services McNamara Park (located behind the township’s Big Walnut Road Safety Services Complex) hasn’t worked for the past 2-1/2 weeks.

Mathews said he has to have a service come in and pump out the lift station wet well every two or three days.

“There’s two pumps in there that are 16 years old,” Mathews said. “It would cost $5,000 to $10,000 per pump – up to $20,000 to replace both pumps.”

The trustees approved a motion to spend up to $20,000 to purchase two lift station pumps from E.C. Babbert, Inc.

In other business, the trustees also discussed purchasing five additional Federal Signal outdoor warning sirens to increase the township to full coverage; approved a purchase replacing five fire department thermal imagers; and approved the purchase of an Automatic Defibrillator using funds donated by the Brighter Days Foundation.

Before adjourning, the trustees changed their October meetings. The meetings regularly scheduled for the first and third Thursday of the month are being changed to the second and fourth Thursday of month of October only. The new regular meeting dates will be October 13 and October 27. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at 5111 South Old 3C Highway.

