Suicide Prevention Walk 9/10

The 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk is fast approaching! September 10, 2016 at 9 a.m. in Bicentennial Park in Delaware, Ohio hundreds of people will attend this family friendly event to show their support for suicide prevention. This year the theme is: #Courage2Ask.

“The theme is really two sided. We want to encourage people struggling with suicide to ask for help and we also want bystanders to have the courage to ask someone who might be struggling if they need help,” said Michelle Price, Chair of the Delaware Suicide Prevention Coalition. The Coalition is sponsored by HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties Inc. (HelpLine) and the Delaware Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, as of 2014 the suicide rate in Ohio is 12.57 per 100,000 (the national rate is 12.93).

“This is something that touches the lives of so many people. I am still surprised at how many people I meet that tell me they knew someone who died by suicide or that they themselves have attempted suicide. The reason we don’t hear about this every day is because people feel ashamed. We want to spread the message that it’s okay to talk about suicide. It takes a lot of courage to stand up and ask for help. That’s what this walk is all about,” said Price.

The walk will feature tables from local and national agencies that are dedicated to the well-being of the community as well as activity tables and ways to honor lost loved ones. Before the 1 mile walk through historic downtown Delaware, speakers will inspire participants to take action and help those around them who might be struggling with depression and/or suicide and the Community Connectedness Award will be presented. After the walk, participants will come back to Bicentennial Park to take part in the beloved biodegradable dove balloon release.

Registration for the event will remain open until September 9, 2016 at 11:59 pm. Free T-shirts were available for anyone pre-registered before August 24. Additional shirts will be available while supplies and sizes last for anyone pre-registering after August 24. Participants are encouraged to post to social media using the hashtag #Courage2Ask. The Walk is primarily funded by the Delaware Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board with local levy dollars and donations.

To get involved and register visit www.helplinedelmor.org.

HelpLine is a private, non-profit organization that provides 24-hour, crisis, support, & information about community services via hotline and texting; sexual assault advocacy; suicide and violence prevention education; and a volunteer center. Committed to connecting people to knowledge, support, and resources, HelpLine facilitates stability and self-sufficiency through linkage to services, crisis management, and mental health related and violence prevention education.

HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and partially funded by SourcePoint. A United Way Agency, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. For more information, please visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

Information for this story was provided by HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties Inc.

