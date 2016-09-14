Applying to service academies

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently encouraged Ohioans to seek nomination from his office to U.S. service academies for 2016 admission.

“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage, and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious service academies and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” said Brown. “These academies develop the skills of the young men and women who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”

Each year, Brown nominates up to 10 students for each service academy requiring congressional recommendations: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Students interested in applying to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy do not need a congressional recommendation.

Student applicants are reviewed by a committee of active and retired military and community leaders appointed by Brown. Selected students are provided with the required congressional recommendation upon applying for admission.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should mail their completed application packet to reach Brown’s Cleveland office no later than September 23, 2016.

For more information or to request an application, please visit Brown’s website here. Inquiries can also be directed to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 888-896-6446.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Brown’s office.

Information for this story was provided by Brown’s office.