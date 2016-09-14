Smith Car Show Sunday

Staff Sgt. Shannon Smith, a member of the 545th Military Police Company, 607th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, and recipient of the Bronze Star Medal was killed in action on September 8, 2009, in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Shannon Smith attended Big Walnut High School, graduated from Marion Harding High School, and has strong Big Walnut family and community ties. He is buried in Berkshire Cemetery.

Each year for the past six years, on the closest Sunday to 9-11, Shannon Smith’s family has held a SSG Shannon Smith Memorial Car & Bike Show at Freedom Park in Sunbury.

Past proceeds have benefitted the SSG Shannon M. Smith No Fear Fund administered by the Marion Foundation, and the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial.

The 2016 SSG Shannon Smith Memorial Car & Bike Show will be held on Sunday, September 18. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m.; trophies and awards are at 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event also includes a raffle, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, music, vendors, food, and more.

Freedom Park is located at 832 N State Rt. 61 in Sunbury; the park entrance is next to Sunbury Nazarene Church.

Can’t be there on Sunday the 18th but want to contribute to the SSG Shannon Smith No Fear Fund? No problem. Go to ssgsmithnofear.com and click Donation Information.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

