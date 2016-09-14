Parade of Homes ends Sunday

The Building Industry Association of central Ohio’s 2016 Parade of Homes concludes Sept. 18 at Verona in Powell. As the largest Parade of Homes since 2005, this year’s event features 16 luxury homes crafted by the region’s builders and ranging in price from $700,000 to $1.3 million.

The 2016 Foundation Home not only gives Parade guests ideas for their own homes, but it also gives back to the community, as the sale of the Foundation Home (built by Bob Webb Homes) benefits the BIA Foundation and Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio. Suppliers, trades and other generous industry professionals donate or deeply discount services, tools and materials in order to lower the cost of building the home. That means that the purchaser of this 5,500 square-foot home will end up with many added features, upgrades and built-in extras.

Parade of Homes guests will also have a chance to meet one-on-one with Habitat for Humanity volunteers and staff at the Bob Webb home to learn how they, too, can get involved in Habitat’s efforts to provide housing for local families. The group will have doors slated to go into Habitat homes on hand and parade guests can write well wishes for new homeowners on the doors.

A 113.5-acre residential development, Verona will ultimately feature 112 single-family homes and 54 patio homes. Verona is just minutes from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and the area’s top golf courses, including Muirfield Village. The community is easily accessible to Polaris, one of Central Ohio’s major job and development centers.

The 2016 BIA Parade of Homes will continue through Sunday, Sept. 18 at Verona in Powell. Parade hours are Monday-Saturday: noon-8 p.m. and Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and advance discount tickets will be available online for $13 beginning Aug. 1. Children 12 and under are free and parking is $5 per car.

Last year’s Parade of Homes was in Sunbury.

Information for this story was provided by the Building Industry Association of central Ohio.

