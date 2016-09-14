Corn maze has ‘Peanuts’ theme

* After the special first aired, Charles Schulz reported that distressed fans around the world sent packages of candy “just for Charlie Brown.”

o “I was robbed! I spent the whole night waiting for the Great Pumpkin, when I could have been out for tricks or treats.” —Sally

o “There are three things that I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” —Linus

o “Tonight the Great Pumpkin will rise out of the pumpkin patch. He flies through the air and brings toys to all the children of the world.” —Linus

* Music by Vince Guaraldi, whose famous “Linus and Lucy” theme (made famous by A Charlie Brown Christmas) is heard at the beginning of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown).

* Third Peanuts television special to be created by Charles M. Schulz, directed by Bill Melendez, and produced by Lee Mendelson. (It was preceded by A Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Brown’s All Stars!)

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of one of the most beloved Peanuts television specials of all time, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Peanuts Worldwide and The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek are preparing a unique corn maze, custom-designed to feature the Peanuts theme.

The maze, which will feature Linus, Charlie Brown & Snoopy in the pumpkin patch, will cover 9 acres on the Milford Center farm’s lot. It will be open from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. In addition to the maze, The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek will host a special screening of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Oct. 1st at 8 p.m. during their Pumpkin Fest Weekend.

The venue will also incorporate Great Pumpkin artwork into other areas of their venue, providing visitor photo ops with the Peanuts characters.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is one of more than 90 farms in North America selected by Peanuts Worldwide to create a Great Pumpkin maze this year. Collectively, the farms—which are part of The MAiZE network and span North America in two countries and 39 states, from California to New York, Canada to Florida—will reach more than 3.5 million visitors during the Halloween season.

Admission to the maze ranges from $9 to $13.

Along with The Great Pumpkin corn maze, The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek will also have additional activities including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Barnyard Bouncer, Corn Cannons, Pumpkin Blaster, cow barrel train, Ball Zone, Laser Tag, Dodgeball, farm animals, pedal carts, tube slide, PVC roller slide and rubber duck races, Spiderweb, Kiddie Maze, teatherball, Tug-O-War and campfires. The haunted Field of Fright will be opened at dark on the weekends before Halloween. The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is located at 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center. It is 10 miles south of Marysville and 8 miles west of Plain City just off S.R. 161.

Special events you won’t want to miss at The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek this year are:

Sept. 18 Farmers Feed the World Food Drive – Purchase one admission at the regular price and bring in 2 canned food items to get the 2nd admission for FREE (*not valid w/ group rate or discounts).

Sept. 23-25 Scout Weekend – Scout groups receive the group rate and free scout patch.

Oct. 1 & 2 Pumpkin Fest – Free balloon sculptures, face painting, & showing of It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Pony Rides $3/ ride.

Oct. 16 Gus the Squashcarver – Come see what carving he creates this year.

Oct. 23 Trick or Treat & Costume contest – Kids wear their costume and trick or treat for candy & enter our costume contest.

Oct. 30 Great Pumpkin Smash – Enter the Pumpkin Smash contest to come smash your pumpkin and claim your prize. Come smash our remaining pumpkins or bring your leftovers from Halloween to smash.

The Field of Fright haunted attraction is open Fridays & Saturdays at dark, Oct. 7-29. Refer to www.mazeandberries.com for more information.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_aerial-pic2-lightened.jpg

Staff Report

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Fun Facts * Originally aired October 27, 1966 * 2016 ABC airdate: TBA * Third Peanuts television special to be created by Charles M. Schulz, directed by Bill Melendez, and produced by Lee Mendelson. (It was preceded by A Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Brown’s All Stars!) * Music by Vince Guaraldi, whose famous “Linus and Lucy” theme (made famous by A Charlie Brown Christmas) is heard at the beginning of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown). * Famous Quotes: o “Tonight the Great Pumpkin will rise out of the pumpkin patch. He flies through the air and brings toys to all the children of the world.” —Linus o “There are three things that I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” —Linus o “I was robbed! I spent the whole night waiting for the Great Pumpkin, when I could have been out for tricks or treats.” —Sally o “I got a rock.” —Charlie Brown * After the special first aired, Charles Schulz reported that distressed fans around the world sent packages of candy “just for Charlie Brown.”

Information for this story was provided by The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek.

Information for this story was provided by The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek.