Parks to bring animals to Fair

Preservation Parks is bringing live birds, amphibians and reptiles to the Delaware County Fair, and will provide lots to do for kids of all ages. During the run of the fair, Sept. 17-24, Preservation Parks will fill the park district tent with fun activities that will get kids engaged with the natural world and with the tradition of Delaware County farming. The tent is located on the southeast side of the fairgrounds, near the Arts & Crafts Building. The fairgrounds is located at 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware.

Ongoing activities, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, include interactive nature displays, crafts based on the daily themes (insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians and rocks), pictures with the Preservation Parks mascots, and more. Additionally, scheduled presentations include the Ohio Spider Man, the Bugman and his Insects, Monarch butterfly tagging and release, Birds of Prey with the Ohio Wildlife Center, the Turtle Lady, and Rocking Out with the OSU Orton Museum of Geology.

Gallant Farm, Preservation Park’s 1930s-era farm, will bring blacksmithing, “Apples to Cider,” rope-making and old-fashioned laundry day, old-time toys and games, and more.

All Preservation Parks activities are free to fair-goers and a complete schedule of activities is available at www.preservationparks.com; click on individual calendar dates for the listings.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sunburynewslogo-1.jpg

Staff Report

For more information about Preservation Parks’ involvement at the Delaware County Fair, call 740-524-8600, ext. 3.

For more information about Preservation Parks’ involvement at the Delaware County Fair, call 740-524-8600, ext. 3.