Ongoing work in Delaware County

State Route 750 and Sawmill Parkway – S.R. 750 is reduced to one lane in each direction for construction. S.R 750 is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane between Sawmill Parkway and the Columbus Zoo. Northbound Sawmill Parkway is reduced to one lane north of S.R. 750 for widening. Completion: September 2016.

East Powell Road – By 5 a.m., E. Powell Road will close between Bale Kenyon Road and Worthington Road so crews can construct the new intersection of Powell Road and the Gemini extension. The posted detour is Bale Kenyon Road to Lewis Center Road to Africa Road to Worthington Road or reverse. Completion: September 15.

Please note: Bale Kenyon under Interstate-71 has 13-foot clearance. Trucks are advised to use S. Old State Road to Orange Road to get to Bale Kenyon Road.

U.S. Route 23/Pennsylvania Ave – The exit ramp from U.S. 23 southbound to Sandusky St. will close at 9 a.m. and remain closed until Labor Day. The closure is necessary so crews can construct a new ramp serving the north end of the city. When it re-opens late August, weather permitting, the ramp will accommodate two-way traffic on Sandusky Street to the intersection of U.S. 23. Additionally, U.S. 23 northbound traffic will have a turn lane and traffic signal to access N. Sandusky St. The U.S. 23 northbound entrance ramp will remain open during construction. Completion: September 16.

State Route 521 – The S.R. 521 bridge over I-71 is closed for replacement. The detour is S.R. 521 to S.R. 61 to U.S. 36 to S.R. 521. Completion: November 1.

Upcoming work in Morrow County

Township Road 175 – Township Road 175 will be closed at County Road 172 for bridge replacement. The detour route will be posted. Completion: October 15.

Ongoing work in Morrow County

State Route 61 – (NEW) S.R. 61 will be reduced to one lane between U.S. 42 and S.R. 288 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for pavement work. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Completion: September 16th.

Craven Road (Township Road 82) –Starting at 7 a.m., Craven Road (T.R. 82) will close in both directions between Carpenter Road and Woodbury-Bellville Road for two months for bridge replacement as part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. The detour is Craven Road to the Morrow/Richland County Line (Wirick/Huntsman Road) to Woodbury-Bellville Road to Craven Road or reverse. Completion: September 9.

County Road 15 – C.R. 15 (W. Liberty Mt. Vernon Road) is closed over I-71 for a bridge replacement. The detour is C.R. 15 to S.R. 61 to Watson Road to Berkshire South Drury Road to C.R. 15 or reverse. Completion: September 15.

State Route 288 – S.R. 288 is reduced to one lane of traffic between S.R. 309 and S.R. 97 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for pavement work/resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Completion: September 30.

State Route 97 – S.R. 97 is reduced to one lane of traffic between Crawford County Line and Richland County Line from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. for pavement work. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Completion: September 30.

Township Road 175 – T.R. 175 will be closed at C.R. 172 for bridge replacement. The detour route will be posted. Completion: October 15

Township Road 152 – T.R. 152 is closed at U.S. 42 for bridge replacement. Completion: October 21.

For up-to-date traffic information, construction information and road conditions, 24-hours a day, visit www.Ohgo.com

Labor Day Signals Start of More ODOT Improvement Projects

Harvesting orange barrels over Central Ohio

(DELAWARE) – (NEW) The end of summer for the Ohio Department of Transportation does NOT mean construction is winding down…quite the opposite here in Central Ohio. Because ODOT awards projects to contractors based on the fiscal year, not calendar year, money for projects became available this past July.

For Central Ohio drivers, that means more paving and bridge projects getting underway before the first snowfall.

“These aren’t necessarily high dollar projects, but they do have a big impact on traffic,” said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT District 6 Deputy Director. “Since these road improvements are starting now, contractors are working days, nights, even weekends to get as much work done safely before it gets too cold and snowy.”

Here is a look at some of the projects that kicked off today.

DELAWARE COUNTY- Paving on Route 36 between Interstate 71 and the Kroger Distribution Center. Lanes are restricted, but one lane is maintained in each direction. Most of the paving will occur at night. This project is expected to be completed, weather permitting, the end of the year.

FRANKLIN COUNTY- ODOT will replace the bridge that carries U.S. Route 23 traffic over Route 104 on the south side. One lane of US 23 will be maintained in each direction. Construction of the new bridge is expected to be completed June 2017.

PICKAWAY COUNTY- ODOT will replace an aging culvert on Darby Creek Road just south of Route 762. The road will be closed for 21 days; Rt. 762 will remain open but there will be a temporary traffic signal in place. Replacing culverts is common place for ODOT. What’s significant is the location. ODOT is replacing a bridge over Big Darby Creek on nearby US 62 between Columbus Street and Stahl Road. That work started in July and is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

For more information on these ODOT projects and others including closure days and times, please visit, http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/d06/Pages/Home.aspx and click ‘Daily Impacts to Traffic’ half way down the page on the left hand side.

Remember to slow down or move over all roadside workers. It’s the law here in Ohio.

