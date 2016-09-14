Ohiolina Music Festival, a celebration of music and culture from Ohio to North Carolina, today announced the festival’s 2016 lineup featuring some of the region’s most beloved musicians and culinary talent. This year the festival expands to 15 performances over two days at Mount Vernon’s Ariel Foundation Park on September 17 and 18.

The 2016 musical lineup will feature energetic fan favorite the Hackensaw Boys, Nashville-based Americana band The Howlin’ Brothers, and former Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Willie Watson. The full festival lineup includes a masterful combination of folk, rock and bluegrass—Ohiolina 2016 will also feature Honey and Houston, Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle, Erika Hughes and the Well Mannered, Fox Valley Harvest, Joe Rollin Porter, Grant Street Grifters, Marisa Anderson, Noah Shull, Riley Baugus, Rushad Eggleston, The Salty Caramels and Six Miles to Nellie.

“We are thrilled to expand the festival this year to two awesome days of music, regionally-inspired menus and family fun,” said founder Chris Koenig. “This will be our second year located at the beautiful Ariel Foundation Park, which is a destination of its own – we’ve loved being a part of the intentional growth and community-building happening here in Mount Vernon.”

The festival is a celebration of the culture of the region described as the I-77 corridor, an area of Appalachia stretching from Ohio to North Carolina. Attendees can expect regional fare from local food trucks including Moe’s Original BBQ and Trucking Delicious, local and regional wine and beer selections and kids activities.

Ohiolina is made possible in part by the support of the Community Foundation of Mount Vernon & Knox County. Doors open at 11 a.m. on September 17 and 18. All ages are welcome. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket goes back to the Community Foundation of Mount Vernon & Knox County to support arts education. The festival is provided in part by a generous grant from the Ariel Foundation, as well as sponsorships from Kenyon College, The Mount Vernon Inn, Mount Vernon News and First-Knox National Bank.

Tickets are on sale now, available at ohiolina.com.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_sunburynewslogo-2.jpg