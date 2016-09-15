Addiction group forms

A new Sunbury Addiction Support & Education Group will meet on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm at the Sunbury United Methodist Church beginning Sept. 20th. This group is open to anyone struggling with an addiction and to those interested in learning more about addiction and where and how to get help. Addictions can be in any form, drugs, alcohol, food, gambling, hoarding, shopping, sex, etc. All are welcome. For more information, see their Facebook page, Sunbury Addiction Support & Education Group or call Beverly Endslow at 843-338-1471.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Beverly Endslow.

