Public meeting date changes

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission is changing the date of their regular October meeting. The Monday, October 3 meeting is being changed to Monday, October 17, 2016, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville, OH 43082.

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission is also changing the date of their regular December meeting. The Monday, December 5 meeting is being changed to Monday, December 12, 2016, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville, OH 43082.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Joe Shafer, Genoa Township Director of Development and Zoning.

