Award-winning speaker at SJN

All area residents are invited to hear acclaimed speaker Curtis Martin at Saint John Neumann Church this weekend as part of the parish’s New Evangelization Speaker Series.

Tina Burtch, Director of Evangelization, said there would be three opportunities to hear Martin’s message, each at St. John’s Faith and Family Center.

Martin will speak at 7 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, September 23); his message will be “Reaching Out to Our Generation: A Special Session for Young Adults.”

From 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. this coming Saturday, Martin will speak during a Men’s Prayer Breakfast with the St. John Neumann chapter of the Knights of Columbus. His talk will be on “Fatherhood.”

A “Made for More” workshop, also on Saturday, will be held from 12-noon to 3 p.m. Registration is required at saintjohnsunbury.org. The first 500 registrants will receive Curtis’s best-selling book, Made for More. A free-will offering may be made during the day.

Curtis Martin is the Founder and Chief Executive the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), one of the fastest-growing programs in the Catholic Church.

FOCUS was founded in 1998 as a national outreach to college campuses, both to secular and Catholic schools. The organization now has hundreds of full-time missionaries serving tens of thousands of college students throughout the United States, working to play a vital role in the “New Evangelization” called for by Saint John Paul II.

For additional information, contact Tina Burtch at tburtch.saintjohn@gmail.com.

Founded in 1977, Saint John Neumann is the Catholic parish for the Sunbury area. The parish consists of over 1,500 registered families and has adopted the mission of making disciples for Christ, and forming disciple-makers.