Mount Pleasant rededicated

Happenings at Condit Presbyterian

Condit Presbyterian Church is sponsoring a Community Euchre Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the church Fellowship Hall. Members of the church will bring snacks to share. All members of the public are invited to this free evening of fun, food, and fellowship.

On Saturday, October 1, Condit Presbyterian will host the Condit Community Feast, featuring barbeque pork sandwiches, chicken and noodles, and side dishes. Food will be served from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The fundraiser is an All-You-Can-Eat meal for a modest $8 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age.

The Delaware General Health District will give Flu Shots following the Sunday, October 9, worship service. Shot recipients are asked to fill out insurance information the week before so the shots will go smoothly. Heather Day, who will administer the shots, said most insurance programs cover the cost of flu shots. Without insurance the flu shot will cost $20.

The next Condit/American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 21, in the Condi Fellowship Hall. To make an appointment to give blood, call Polly Horn at 740-965-3582. To date in 2016, the Condit Presbyterian Blood Drives have saved 258 lives with the blood collected at the Church in the Country.

All of the above events are open to the public. There is an ADA ramp entrance to the Fellowship Hall from the parking lot behind the church.

Condit Presbyterian Church is located two miles east of Sunbury at 15102 Hartford Road.

Worship is at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

Log on to ConditChurch.org for times of Sunday School classes, Condit Kids, and Condit Youth Group.

If you need a pastor’s assistance call Rev. Annie Melick at 440-308-7664.

— Lenny C. Lepola