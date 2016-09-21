Mount Pleasant rededicated

Happenings at Condit Presbyterian
Condit Presbyterian Church is sponsoring a Community Euchre Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, in the church Fellowship Hall. Members of the church will bring snacks to share. All members of the public are invited to this free evening of fun, food, and fellowship.
On Saturday, October 1, Condit Presbyterian will host the Condit Community Feast, featuring barbeque pork sandwiches, chicken and noodles, and side dishes. Food will be served from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The fundraiser is an All-You-Can-Eat meal for a modest $8 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12 years of age.
The Delaware General Health District will give Flu Shots following the Sunday, October 9, worship service. Shot recipients are asked to fill out insurance information the week before so the shots will go smoothly. Heather Day, who will administer the shots, said most insurance programs cover the cost of flu shots. Without insurance the flu shot will cost $20.
The next Condit/American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 21, in the Condi Fellowship Hall. To make an appointment to give blood, call Polly Horn at 740-965-3582. To date in 2016, the Condit Presbyterian Blood Drives have saved 258 lives with the blood collected at the Church in the Country.
All of the above events are open to the public. There is an ADA ramp entrance to the Fellowship Hall from the parking lot behind the church.
Condit Presbyterian Church is located two miles east of Sunbury at 15102 Hartford Road.
Worship is at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Log on to ConditChurch.org for times of Sunday School classes, Condit Kids, and Condit Youth Group.
If you need a pastor’s assistance call Rev. Annie Melick at 440-308-7664.
— Lenny C. Lepola
On Sept. 5, the congregation of Mount Pleasant Community Church gathered to rededicate the 148-year-old former Methodist Episcopal church. Following the service, the church bell rang out across the countryside. Pastor Larry DeWitt of Vans Valley Community Church in Sunbury conducted the service.
The church, located at 5697 Condit Road (in Porter Township), was closed for several years before Kenneth Paul Ursiny reopened them 2½ years ago. Ursiny, whose father was a pastor there 47 years ago, wanted to see the doors open again for service. Although the congregation is small, it is optimistic.
“Right now the congregation size is about 10, but we will grow,” said Pastor Dwayne Wampler, who described the Sunday service as “sort of a cross mix and very laid-back and relaxed.” Sunday school starts at 10:30 a.m. with the worship service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m.
“We believe in the Trinity, and all messages come from the Scripture,” said Wampler. “We believe that music is an important part of every service, and all who play are welcome.”
Built in 1868, the church needs a lot of TLC. Ursiny has painted the roof and fixed the rope so the bell can now ring out for the Sunday service. New flooring, repairing the interior walls and weather-proofing are among the renovations needed.
“The long-term goal is total restoration, but, as you know, that takes time,” said Wampler.
To reintroduce the church to the neighborhood, the congregation plans a gospel sing-a-long on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. An offering will be taken to help defray restoration expenses.
The community is invited to attend Sunday and Tuesday services and the sing-a-long. For more information call or text Wampler at 614-332-9600.
Information for this story was provided by Mount Pleasant Community Church.