Children of Fallen 5K Run/Walk

Big Walnut area folks are always game for a fundraising 5K, and especially so when the fundraising is for a cause like the Ohio Warriors Scholarship Fund.

The Ohio Warriors Scholarship Fund, started by members of Sunbury’s American Legion Post 457, is managed by the Columbus Foundation and offers scholarships to any college student in Ohio who lost a parent in the War On Terror since September 1, 2001.

Co-chair of the inaugural Children of the Fallen 5K Run/Walk Donna Evans said the 5K begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 24 on the west side of Sunbury Village Square – walk-on registration and sign-in begins at 8 a.m.

Registration is $30, and family package rates are available. Pre-registrations before September 12 are guaranteed a race t-shirt.

Register at < racepenguin.com/events/children-of-fallen-5k/ > or go to racepenguin.com and scroll down the list of events.

For additional information about Post 457 activities log on to < americanlegionsunbury.com >.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_columbus-foundation-logo.jpg

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.