Mae Fence moves to Sunbury

On May 1, Mae Fence owner Timothy Surprise moved his business location from Delaware to 725 Kintner Parkway in Sunbury Industrial Park.

Surprise, who is originally from Chicago, opened Mae Fence in Ohio in 2010. However, Surprise said the fence fabrication and building tradition that he adheres to goes way back to his grandfather Joseph Keefe, who began fencing in Chicago in 1927.

Today, 10 separate companies dot the Midwest, each owned and operated by one of Joseph’s grandsons. Sunbury’s Mae Fence is one of these companies.

“Because my grandfather was a fencer, I’ve been doing this literally my entire life,” Surprise said. “We do primarily residential fencing plus some commercial, and we specialize in Cedar; but the one thing different about us is, we fabricate everything ourselves.”

Surprise said if customers want patios and landscape features he refers them to providers that he trusts, but Mae Fence is all about fencing.

“If anybody has fencing needs they’re more than welcome to stop in and visit us here at our Kintner Parkway shop, or check out our website,” Surprise said. “What we offer is a unique product at competitive pricing, and everything you buy from us is all made here locally.”

Mae Fence owner Timothy Surprise has moved his business location from Delaware to 725 Kintner Parkway in Sunbury Industrial Park. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MaeFence.01.jpg Mae Fence owner Timothy Surprise has moved his business location from Delaware to 725 Kintner Parkway in Sunbury Industrial Park.