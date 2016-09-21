Track getting new surface

Big Walnut High School Athletic Director Brian Shelton attended last Thursday evening’s Big Walnut Local School District Board of Education meeting to request a repaving of the high school stadium’s eight-lane running track.

Shelton said there had been a track repaving in 2004, then a $300,000 track renovation that included a football field re-crowning, drainage improvements, sprinkler system installation, and reseeding in 2011.

“We’re asking for a two-layer recovering that lasts five to seven years, depending on the severity of winters,” Shelton said. “Then another complete track replacement.”

Shelton said without a resurfacing, track lanes one and two would need to be shut down because of student/athlete safety concerns.

Shelton also said repairs are needed at the pole vault box and the long jump landing area where water is ponding in the sand pit.

“We got an opinion from Triad Architects about the ponding in the long jump area,” Shelton said. “That part of the repairs is too costly, so for now we’re just asking for a track resurfacing and repairs to the pole vault area.”

Shelton also asked board members to waive competitive bidding to allow the project to proceed as soon as possible because track-repaving materials cannot be applied and properly cured at temperatures less than 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

Board members approved Shelton’s request.

The cost for the track resurfacing and pole vault area repair will be $48,165. Heiberger Paving will complete the project. Shelton said the track repaving portion of the project should take about four days to complete.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

