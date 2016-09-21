Students Complete Internships

Every year during the spring, summer, and fall semesters, students from Ohio intern in Congressman Pat Tiberi’s Worthington and Washington, DC offices.
“When I was a student at Ohio State, I interned in John Kasich’s congressional office. I wouldn’t be where I am today without that first internship,” said Congressman Tiberi. “I’m glad we can extend the same opportunity to students from across Central Ohio. This year’s group did a great job and I am thankful for their hard work.”
The following students completed internships in Rep. Tiberi’s Worthington office:
Nicole Bell, Recent Graduate of Hanover College, From Ashley
William Howard, Ohio University, From Westerville
James Miller, Kenyon College, From Worthington
Mackenzie Miller, Vanderbilt University, From Westerville
Shareeque Arife Sadiq, Ohio Wesleyan University, From Columbus
John Whitlock, St. Louis University, From Galena
The following students completed internships in Rep. Tiberi’s Washington, DC office:
Caroline Barber, Washington and Lee University in Virginia, From Dublin
Mary Honaker, The Ohio State University, From Columbus, Ohio, Attended Tree of Christian Life
Connor Hinson, Otterbein University, From New Albany, Ohio, Attended New Albany High School
Nick Morrison, Miami University, From Powell, Ohio, Attended Olentangy High School
George Webster, Denison University, From Bethesda, Maryland
Alex Weingarth, The Ohio State University, From Zanesville, Ohio, Attended Tri-Valley High School
Information for this story was provided by Rep. Tiberi’s office.