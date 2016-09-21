Students Complete Internships

Every year during the spring, summer, and fall semesters, students from Ohio intern in Congressman Pat Tiberi’s Worthington and Washington, DC offices.

“When I was a student at Ohio State, I interned in John Kasich’s congressional office. I wouldn’t be where I am today without that first internship,” said Congressman Tiberi. “I’m glad we can extend the same opportunity to students from across Central Ohio. This year’s group did a great job and I am thankful for their hard work.”

The following students completed internships in Rep. Tiberi’s Worthington office:

Nicole Bell, Recent Graduate of Hanover College, From Ashley

William Howard, Ohio University, From Westerville

James Miller, Kenyon College, From Worthington

Mackenzie Miller, Vanderbilt University, From Westerville

Shareeque Arife Sadiq, Ohio Wesleyan University, From Columbus

John Whitlock, St. Louis University, From Galena

The following students completed internships in Rep. Tiberi’s Washington, DC office:

Caroline Barber, Washington and Lee University in Virginia, From Dublin

Mary Honaker, The Ohio State University, From Columbus, Ohio, Attended Tree of Christian Life

Connor Hinson, Otterbein University, From New Albany, Ohio, Attended New Albany High School

Nick Morrison, Miami University, From Powell, Ohio, Attended Olentangy High School

George Webster, Denison University, From Bethesda, Maryland

Alex Weingarth, The Ohio State University, From Zanesville, Ohio, Attended Tri-Valley High School

From left to right: Alex Weingarth, Mary Hanoker, George Webster, Rep. Pat Tiberi, Nick Morrison, Connor Hinson, Caroline Barber. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DC-office-interns.jpg From left to right: Alex Weingarth, Mary Hanoker, George Webster, Rep. Pat Tiberi, Nick Morrison, Connor Hinson, Caroline Barber.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Rep. Tiberi’s office.

Information for this story was provided by Rep. Tiberi’s office.