County Fair wraps up Saturday

Kountry Kids 4-H Club member Allie Beekman had a reason to smile Monday evening. This photo was taken was taken about one minute after a judge walked up to her and shook her hand, letting the 12-year-old know that her 1,302-pound Market Steer was selected as Grand Champion Market Steer of the 2016 Delaware County Beef and Dairy Feeder Show.
