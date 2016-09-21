County Fair wraps up Saturday

Kountry Kids 4-H Club member Allie Beekman had a reason to smile Monday evening. This photo was taken was taken about one minute after a judge walked up to her and shook her hand, letting the 12-year-old know that her 1,302-pound Market Steer was selected as Grand Champion Market Steer of the 2016 Delaware County Beef and Dairy Feeder Show.

