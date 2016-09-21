Genoa applications withdrawn

The special public meeting and re-zoning hearings previously scheduled and advertised for 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5th, 2016 in the Westerville Central High School auditorium for Courtyards at Big Walnut (ZC 2016-04) and the Trucano Tract (ZC 2016-05) have been canceled due to the fact that both applicants have withdrawn their applications. As such, they are no longer being considered for approval by the Township.

Genoa Zoning meeting date and location change

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission is changing the date of their regular October meeting. The Monday, October 3 meeting is being changed to Monday, October 17, 2016, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville, OH 43082.

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission is also changing the date of their regular December meeting. The Monday, December 5 meeting is being changed to Monday, December 12, 2016, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville, OH 43082.

Big Walnut Road closing announced

The Delaware County Engineer’s office has informed Genoa Township that Big Walnut Road, between Willow Bend Lane and Whispering Trail, will be completely closed to traffic from Monday, September 26, through Saturday, November 26, for road construction. Any questions concerning this road closing may be directed to the Delaware County Engineer’s office at (740) 833-2400.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Joe Shafer, Genoa Township Director of Development and Zoning; and Lenny C. Lepola.

