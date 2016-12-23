Genoa FF Coat Drive

Big Walnut Local School District Administrative Assistant, Food Service, Administrative Services Linda Klamfoth was at the Genoa Township Safety Services Complex in mid-November to pick up coats donated to the school district by Genoa Firefighters as part of the International Association of Firefighters Project Warm. Genoa firefighter Mike Maher coordinated the coat drive the netted 106 new coats that were distributed to Big Walnut students. From left are Genoa Firefighters Kevin Jackson and Allison Holtsbury, Klamfoth, and Genoa Firefighter Peter Isbell. Jackson, Holtsbury, and Isbell are Big Walnut graduates.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_GenoaFFCoatsSUBMITTED.jpg