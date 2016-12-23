Soybean farmer Davis elected

Bret Davis was elected to American Soybean Association’s Governing Committee, the organization announced on Dec. 9.

Bret farms on Davis Farms near Delaware where he grows over 3,000 acres of soybeans and corn. He serves on both the Ohio Soybean Association and Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees, and is in his second term with ASA.

Davis has served as OSA President, Chairman, Vice President and Treasurer. He holds a designation as a Certified Crop Advisor and is a past president of both the FSA Board and the Delaware County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the FFA and earned his American FFA Degree.

The Worthington-based Ohio Soybean Association is governed by a volunteer farmer board dedicated to education and promotion, as well as to uniting producer interest through support of legislative activities beneficial to the Ohio soybean industry.

