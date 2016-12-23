Community Library briefs

Community Library Coloring Club

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. to noon

This workshop for adults will take place on the last Wednesday of each month. All materials, including colored pencils, markers, and coloring sheets will be provided by the library. Coloring is very beneficial to people. It is said to help with stress, relaxation, and cognitive function. This club is a good place to come out for an hour and converse with people as you create. Our workshops will offer handy tips to get you started. We will continue to have additional coloring programs as long as the interest lasts. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your friends. Please register so that we have enough stuff.

1st Thursday Book Club

Thursday, January 5, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The book we will read in December and discuss at the January meeting is Shepherds Abiding by Jan Karon. The book we will read in January and discuss at the February meeting is The Rainbow Comes and Goes by Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt. Extra copies of the featured books are available to participants.

Movies for Grownups Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is FREE but please RSVP so that we have a seat for you. Light refreshments will be served.

Jan. – A 2016 movie starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. The story of a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice.

Sunbury Writers’ Club

Tuesday, January 10, 7–8 p.m.

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday evening of the month.

Anyone who writes is welcome to attend.

Morning Cuppa

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10–11 a.m.

Well, there certainly is a lot to talk about these days. Personal, local, national, international, what do you want to discuss?

Join us for a “cuppa” coffee, a donut, and plenty of conversation on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

Participants write up to two questions on strips of paper and put them in the hat. Someone picks a question from the hat — we’re off and running! Judy and Bruce Denton will be our hosts.

Sketch Book Club

Jan. 16, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Ages 16 to 106

The sketch book club is scheduled for the 3rd Monday of each month

Come join the fun and learn something new. No previous experience necessary. In this club everyone becomes an artist. There is no wrong way, just the fun way. Where the process of art-making is more important than the product! Where would-be artists meet to share ideas and techniques and to do some drawing.

Maggie Fenton will help jump start our creativity.

Every class will introduce some new techniques. You are encouraged to bring any sketches you have made and possibly share some of them with the class. Everybody learns from sharing ideas and techniques.

This class is FREE! but please RSVP. Class size is limited.

Bring a sketch book and drawing materials; bring what you have and be prepared to have fun.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Community Library.

