HelpLine provides free referrals

Every day thousands of people find the help they need quickly, conveniently, and free of charge because of Information and Referral (I&R) services; in the past year HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties (HelpLine) provided over 11,300 referrals.

HelpLine is the local I&R hotline for people living in five local counties. Dial 2-1-1 to be connected to free, 24-hour confidential support or search our online database with over 4,000 resources, visit http://helplinedelmor.org/services/directory/.

People in search of critical services such as financial assistance, food, shelter, child care, jobs, or mental health support often do not know where to begin to get help, or they get overwhelmed trying to find what they need. With I&R, the information is available at their fingertips with one simple phone call (800-684-2324), text (helpline to 898211), or website visit (www.helplinedelmor.org).

“When someone reaches out for information, they are immediately plugged into an entire network of partner agencies and resources through I&R.” Says Sue Hanson, HelpLine Executive Director. “In one conversation a person can get multiple answers without having to contact multiple organizations, this increases the likelihood of follow-through and makes it a lot less frustrating to navigate an often confusing process.”

Residents can search a database on HelpLine’s website (http://helplinedelmor.org/services/directory/) that contains over 4,000 community and government programs in the areas of human services, health, education, civic, and other organizations with detailed information on eligibility, contact information, requested documentation and fees. In addition to helping individuals and families, the database can help human service professionals find out about services, obtain contact information, and better assist their clients to get what they need.

HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and partially funded by SourcePoint. A United Way Partner, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

For information visit www.helplinedelmor.org or call 2-1-1 or 800-684-2324 or text helpline to 898211.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by HelpLine.

