BW FFA Team 3rd at State

The weather outside was brutal, but that didn’t stop members of the Big Walnut/Delaware Area Career Center’s Future Farmers of America Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event Team from travelling through all of the ice and snow last Saturday to compete at Ohio State University.

“The Big Walnut/DACC Team placed first in their preliminary room to advance to the finals and placed third in the state finals,” said Big Walnut/DACC Satellite Ag Science Instructor and FFA Advisor Jeff Stimmell. “In this event, students are tested on their parliamentary knowledge by running an official business meeting and responding to questions from judges.”

Stimmell said the team consisted of: President Madi Withrow, Vice President Liz Ansel, Secretary Rachel Sherman, Treasurer Cameron Reid, Reporter Chris Dible, Sentinel Jayden Thomas, and Student Advisor Jenna Allen.

Parker Renick was also a member of the team, but he was unable to compete with the team on Saturday.

“This was the first time the Big Walnut/DACC FFA has competed in this CDE, so making it to the finals in the first year is quite the accomplishment,” Stimmell said. “We do a lot of contests during the year, but this one is called the Super Bowl of CDEs at the national level, sort of like the championship, so this one is extra special.”

Members of the Big Walnut/DACC FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event Team placed third in the state in competition at The Ohio State University last weekend. Team members, from left, are Cameron Reid, Jayden Thomas, Rachel Sherman, Madi Withrow, Liz Ansel, Jenna Allen, and Chris Dible. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_FFA-NPP-CDE-SUBMITTED.jpg Members of the Big Walnut/DACC FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event Team placed third in the state in competition at The Ohio State University last weekend. Team members, from left, are Cameron Reid, Jayden Thomas, Rachel Sherman, Madi Withrow, Liz Ansel, Jenna Allen, and Chris Dible.

