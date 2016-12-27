Lauren Haley Student of the Month

Hylen Souders Elementary School student Lauren Haley was recognized as a Big Walnut Local School District Student of the Month during last Thursday evening’s board of education meeting.

One of her teachers, Matt Wilson, raved about her warm personality and positive outlook on everything.

“Lauren has quickly made friends with many students and is constantly asking to help others,” Wilson said. “She became involved in the Safety Patrol and does her job proudly. Her commitment to perform to the best of her abilities extends into the classroom as well. She is committed to doing well in all subjects and demonstrates the work ethic that many aspire to.”

Wilson added that others could always count on Lauren to lend a hand, be a friend, and be an example of good behavior.

“Lauren again demonstrated her leadership throughout the Cardboard Challenge that was held for STEM class earlier this year,” said Natalie Sinclair. “Lauren was able to organize and delegate roles to others and is a true asset to the Souders community.”

Lauren likes to draw, play soccer, dance ballet, and play the piano. She said her favorite subjects are reading, writing, and science. She has aspirations of being an elementary school teacher when she grows up.

Lauren said her role models are her mother and father. She says they are always encouraging her and being funny.

When asked what she thinks makes her such a good leader, Lauren said it’s her ability to listen to other people’s ideas and coordinate a plan before moving forward.

Lauren is the daughter of Jim and Aimee Haley. Her sister Kate is a second grader at Hylen Souders; her brother Zach is currently serving in the US Army at Fort Drum, New York.

In front, from left, ate Lauren and her sister Kate; back row, from left, and board of education member Allison Fagan, Aimee Haley, Jim Haley, Jacki Fitzgerald, and Bob Fitzgerald.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

