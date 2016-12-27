Herrel Student of the Month

Big Walnut Intermediate School sixth grade student Libby Herrel was recognized as a Big Walnut Local School District Student of the Month during last Thursday evening’s board of education meeting.

Her teachers said Libby is always going above and beyond with her art and creativity, as well as being a positive role model for her peers. She has a positive attitude, is a great helper in the classroom, and makes her classmates step up their behavior choices.

“Libby is a very kind and helpful student,” said Savannah Brown. “She always has a positive attitude about school and cares about her academics. Libby strives to do her best and works well in collaborative groups. She is a great addition to any class and provides an incredible amount of feedback.”

It was also noted the Libby has a fun spirit about her, and wears a smile to school every day.

Libby said her favorite subject is Social Studies, she enjoys choir and volleyball, and her favorite thing to do at home is to climb trees – when she’s not busy with her six cats.

Libby is the daughter of Paul and Vicki Herrel; her brother Troy is a Big Walnut High School junior; and brother Ethan is an eighth grade student at Big Walnut Middle School.

From left are board of education president Mindy Meyer, Libby's mother, Vicki, Libby, her brother Ethan, and Libby's father, Paul.

