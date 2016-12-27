Tiberi to chair Joint Economic Committee:First Ohio JEC Chair since Taft

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced the appointment of Representative Pat Tiberi, Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, as Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee on Dec. 1.

Tiberi will be the first Ohioan to chair the JEC since Senator Robert Taft held the position in the 80th Congress from 1947 to 1948.

The JEC is one of four standing joint committees of the U.S. Congress. The committee was established as a part of the Employment Act of 1946, which made the committee responsible for reporting the current economic condition of the United States and for making suggestions for improvement to the economy.

“It’s an honor to be named the Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee for the 115th Congress,” Tiberi said following the appointment. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate to promote pro-growth policies and ideas that foster a strong environment to create jobs, boost wages, and allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned dollars.

“I would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Senator Dan Coats for his leadership on this committee and for his work on behalf of the people of Indiana,” Tiberi added. “As the Vice Chairman this year, it was wonderful to work with him and his team. I thank Senator Coats for his service and wish him and his family all the best.”

Congressman Tiberi served as the Vice Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee in the 114th Congress. The chairmanship and vice-chairmanship of the committee alternate between the Senate and House every Congress.

Tiberi http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PAT-TIBERI-1.jpg Tiberi

JOINT ECONOMIC COMMITTEE

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.