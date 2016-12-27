Kidnapping and gross sexual imposition trial set for Galena man

A January trial has been set for a Galena man charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and assault.

Vance Timothy Crotty, 18, of 2653 Pointewood Loop, Galena, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 28 where he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of kidnapping, a second-degree felony; a count of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony and a count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Crotty entered the home of a Sunbury woman on Oct. 27 and had sexual contact with the woman.

Municipal Court documents state that Crotty was trespassing and had been asked to leave and allege that Crotty placed his hands around the woman’s throat during the incident.

After Crotty entered his not guilty plea, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David Gormley accepted the plea and scheduled a trial for Jan. 5. The trial is projected to last two days.

Additionally, Gormley scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 19 at 9:45 a.m. and set Crotty’s bond at $50,000.

A Delaware County Grand Jury indicted Crotty on Nov. 18 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Crotty was taken into custody the following day by Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies.

Crotty also appeared in Delaware Municipal Court for assault and trespassing charges related to the incident as well as a charge of underage consumption of alcohol and a charge of possession of marijuana.

The municipal court charges were dismissed when Crotty was indicted on the felony charges by the grand jury.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Crotty could receive between two and eight years in prison for the kidnapping charge and between six and 18 months in prison for the fourth-degree felonies.

The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of 180 days in jail and may include a fine.

