Sunbury looks at DUDE Solutions

If Sunbury Village Council members decide to spend the money, the DUDE might be coming to the village in the not-too-distant future.

No, not the Cohen Brothers’ Big Lebowski Dude; but rather the DUDE Solutions operations management group that currently works with 9,000 organizations — cities, counties, school districts, manufacturing firms, healthcare facilities, park districts, universities, and industries.

During the Oct. 19 Sunbury Finance Committee meeting, DUDE Solutions Enterprise Application Engineer Luke Anderson made a remote presentation.

Anderson said DUDE Solutions, a cloud-based maintenance management software firm that’s been in business since 1999, could assist Sunbury as it grows from a village into a city.

He said DUDE Solutions provides a real-time process for citizens and employees to note problems that need addressed, automatically creates work orders for employees, tracks when work is completed, then maintains a data base of work completed throughout the municipality.

“Your residents can get an app on their phone,” Anderson said. “With that app they could make a request or file a complaint. They can even upload photos. They would get an email confirmation message of response from the village. They can do it all on a cell phone, and it all happens in real-time.”

Anderson said the village could then target areas that are having the heaviest loads of work by day, week, month, quarter, and year, establishing a baseline of problem areas and the expenditures used over time to solve those problems.

“This helps you decide where to focus your spending, and would help you justify spending money on problem areas,” Anderson said. “Everything is online, and we focus on three things: how to make teams in the field work more efficiently, how to make data effective, and budgeting.”

Council member Scott Weatherby said if Sunbury invests in the DUDE Solutions Operations Management system, the village administration would have to make certain village crews are using it.

“I think it could be a powerful tool,” Weatherby said, “but the devil’s in the details.”

Anderson said his firm approaches everything from an ease-of-use perspective.

“Our goal is to give you guys ways to use the tool with unlimited support and a training model designed for a comfortable transition,” Anderson said. “For some people it takes six weeks, for some six months. You would have unlimited user access and training and support, including live phone support, plus chat and email. Because our service is cloud-based, there’s no software.

We’re there all the time, and if there’s an issue, we’re going to correct that issue. We look at it as a partnership, not a product. When you call us, you speak with real live human beings.”

Following the remote presentation, Sunbury Village Administrator Alan Rothermel said DUDE Solutions services cost $5,000 per year.

“We also looked at MuniLogic yesterday,” Rothermel said. “But that’s a $10,000 software purchase, plus $2,400 per year for maintenance.”

DUDE Solutions is located online at dudesolutions.com. According the their website, DUDE Solutions clients have a combined footprint of more than 11-billion-square-feet, and the firm has submitted more than 11 million work orders for clients.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

