Parks Master Plan forthcoming

The Village of Sunbury’s online Parks and Recreation Survey closed last week, and Parks & Safety Committee member Scott Weatherby said he is more than pleased with the results.

“We had 654 respondents, and I’m ecstatic,” Weatherby said. “Next we’ll create some spreadsheets using the survey data, and then use the results to create a formal document to present at a public meeting.”

Weatherby said the committee has plans for work in several parks during 2017, and also will complete a Village of Sunbury Parks Master Plan.

“We have big aspirations for parks and recreation,” Weatherby said. “We need to have a master plan that’s all-encompassing, and we have already found some commonality in what the people told us.”

Weatherby said that 126 survey respondents offered to become involved as the village develops its parks and recreation plan and facilities.

“It will be great to have some planning nights with the public,” Weatherby said. “We also need to develop a closer relationship with our youth sports leagues. As the village grows, so will all of their programs.”

Weatherby did hint that money could become an issue as the village develops its parks.

“We have $47,500 budgeted for parks next year,” Weatherby said. “But we’re going to be back for more.”

Parks Committee member Joe Gochenour noted that 48-percent of survey respondents live in Sunbury; 44-percent live in the Big Walnut area; and a few respondents were from outside of eastern Delaware County but use village parks.

By Lenny C. Lepola newsguy@ee.net

Reporter Lenny C. Lepola can be reached at 614-266-6093.

