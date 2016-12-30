Prevent Drunk Driving This New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (December 29, 2016) – Alcohol-impaired drivers contribute to about one out of every three traffic deaths on U.S. roadways. As New Year’s Eve approaches, AAA encourages party-goers to make safety a top priority by doing their part to prevent drunk driving.

Do As I Say, Not As I Do:

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals a “do as I say, not as I do” mentality remains prevalent among motorists in regards to drinking and driving. According to this research:

97.1 percent of motorists find it unacceptable for a driver to get behind the wheel when they’ve had too much to drink.

Yet, one in eight (13.4 percent) drivers admit to driving when they though their alcohol level might have been close to or over the legal limit, at least once in the past year.

Ohio Drunk Driving Statistics:

Alcohol contributed to more than 12,500 crashes on Ohio’s roads in 2015. December was among the top months for impaired driving crashes, with nearly 1,100 crashes, resulting in 582 injuries and 31 deaths occurring during this month alone.

New Year’s celebrations contributed to those numbers with 48 alcohol-related crashes on Dec. 31, 2015 and 86 alcohol-related crashes on Jan. 1, 2016.

Preventing Drunk Driving:

AAA encourages hosts and party-goers to celebrate responsibly and prevent drunk driving by following safe celebration tips:

Plan Ahead: Don’t Drive Impaired – Choose a designated sober driver before any holiday celebration and NEVER get behind the wheel of a car when you’ve been drinking.

Serve Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Host responsibly and never let guests drive drunk. Ohio’s host liability law holds those who serve alcohol liable for injury or death that occurs due to their drunk guests.

Take the Pledge at PreventDUI.AAA.com – Pledge to drive drug and alcohol free, and share your pledge on social media, encouraging friends and family to do the same.

A local AAA office served up “mocktails” in an effort to keep people from driving drunk during the holidays. http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_AAA-Delaware-Mocktail-2013.jpg A local AAA office served up “mocktails” in an effort to keep people from driving drunk during the holidays.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by AAA.

