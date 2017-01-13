Knox Co. causes get donations

MOUNT VERNON — Food For The Hungry of Knox County received just over $220,000 in donations and 24 trucks of food to benefit the Salvation Army and Interchurch Social Services and other Knox County food assistance agencies during the collection at the 35th annual drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

A group of over 30 Mount Vernon Nazarene University faculty, staff, students, and alumni participated in the live broadcast and collection from Mount Vernon City Hall.

Time Warner Cable and WMVO hosted the live simulcast, while MVNU hosted the live video stream and WNZR gave updates several times an hour. Students from WNZR Radio, WNZR.TV, and MVNU’s Student Government Association provided support to the broadcast by doing on-air hosting, running cameras and cables, floor directing, editing, photography, food collection, and greeting guests. Faculty and staff participants included Marcy Rinehart, Joe Rinehart, Christa Adams, Stephen Metcalfe, and Dean Abbott.

Catie Hayes and Rochel Furniss presented MVNU’s Knox Needs check for just over $6,547. MVNU also presented John Feltman, Principal at the Knox County Career Center, with this year’s Zelkowitz Memorial Award. WNZR and SGA also teamed up for the annual shopping cart derby and “Food For The Hungry Games.”

MVNU also sponsored a table at the annual FFTH Snowflake Gala and Auction, hosted by Kenyon College on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, which raised around $60,000.

For more updates on the 2016 Food For The Hungry drive visit www.foodforthehungrycares.org and watch the archive of the broadcast at mvnu.tv, and select on demand.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students, and working adults. With a 327-acre main campus in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and several convenient Graduate and Professional Studies locations throughout the state, MVNU emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to community and church. MVNU offers an affordable education to more than 2,200 students from 28 states and 17 countries/U.S. territories.

http://sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_mount-vernon-nazarene-university-copy.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by MVNU.

Information for this story was provided by MVNU.