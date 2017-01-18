Man given 120 days in prison for fourth OVI

A Sunbury man was sentenced to 120 days in prison Jan. 11 for his fourth OVI conviction, but the sentence was stayed until his appeal is completed.

Brian Andrew Light, 32, appeared before Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David Gormley to be sentenced on two charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fourth-degree felonies.

Light was indicted on the OVI charges on July first after he was pulled over on June 1 and authorities believed he was under the influence of alcohol. According to the indictment, Light has been convicted of OVI in Marion Municipal Court, Bluffton Municipal Court and Crawford County Municipal Court. The indictment states that when Light was pulled over on June 1 he refused to take a sobriety test.

Light took the case to a jury on Nov. 22 and was found guilty of both counts after a brief trial.

At the sentencing hearing last Wednesday morning, Light told Gormley that he has been trying to make better decisions to prevent future issues.

“I’d like to apologize,” Light said. “I’m taking necessary steps to make sure I don’t make the same mistakes again.”

Gormley said the charges merged at sentencing, but said they require a mandatory period of 120 days in prison. He added that Light will be subject to a period of community control supervision after his release and faces 24 months in prison if he violates the terms of the community control. Gormley said Light must also complete an alcohol treatment program.

However, Light’s attorney Michael Dalsanto filed a motion before the sentencing asking Gormley to stay the sentence until Light’s appeals case concludes.

Gormley granted the motion and said he would allow Light to remain out of prison while he files his appeal. However, he said Light will have to post bond in the amount of $15,000 to remain out of jail.

Gormley added that Light’s eight days spent in the Delaware County Jail would not be credited to him because the sentence is a mandatory 120 consecutive days in prison.

He also ordered Light to pay a $3000 fine and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service.

Additionally, Gormley said Light’s driver’s license will be suspended until at least 2021.

By Glenn Battishill

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

